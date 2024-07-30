9 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Steel

With a stylish design and a durable steel frame, this dining furniture set is a perfect choice for your outdoor living space. The simple elegance of this dining set makes everyday dinners special. This garden dining set features a powder-coated steel frame, which makes the table and chairs stable and durable. The comfortable dining chairs are upholstered in strong and easy-to-clean textilene fabric. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Anthracite and grey . Material: Steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 130 x 130 x 72 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black and anthracite . Material: Textilene, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 54 x 63 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Seat width: 40 cm . Seat depth: 56 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 62 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 8 x Garden chair