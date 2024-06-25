5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the dining table offers space to place snacks, fruit baskets, decorative items and other necessities. Comfortable seating: The backrest and the armrests bring a comfortable seating experience for your garden chair. Easy-to-clean surface: The smooth surface makes the garden furniture set easy to clean with a damp cloth. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 180 x 90 x 77 cm (W x D x H) . Leg size: 5 x 5 cm (W x D) . Chair: . Material: Solid teak wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions (each): 58 x 59 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 49.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 66.5 cm . Back height from the seat: 43.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair