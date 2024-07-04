7 Piece Garden Lounge Set Solid Wood Douglas

This wooden garden lounge set, standing out with the slatted design, will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest adds extra seating comfort for the outdoor sofa. Modular design: The sofa set is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments in the webshop to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. The cushions are not included in the delivery. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Slat material: Plywood . Middle sofa dimensions: 61 x 60.5 x 62 cm (L x W x H) . Garden footstool/coffee table dimensions: 61 x 60.5 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Corner sofa dimensions: 61 x 60.5 x 62 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Middle sofa . 2 x Garden footstool/coffee table . 2 x Corner sofa