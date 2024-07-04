3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Wood Acacia and Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This 3 piece folding bistro set is an excellent choice for dining or relaxing in your garden, balcony or patio. Durable material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable frame: The steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: The table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood, steel . Chair: . Dimensions: 39 x 45 x 79 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 39 x 28 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Dimensions: 55 x 54 x 71 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bistro table . 2 x Bistro chair

This 3 piece folding bistro set is an excellent choice for dining or relaxing in your garden, balcony or patio. Durable material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable frame: The steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: The table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood, steel . Chair: . Dimensions: 39 x 45 x 79 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 39 x 28 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Dimensions: 55 x 54 x 71 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bistro table . 2 x Bistro chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.