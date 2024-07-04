Marketplace.
3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Wood Acacia and Steel

3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Wood Acacia and Steel

This 3 piece folding bistro set is an excellent choice for dining or relaxing in your garden, balcony or patio. Durable material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable frame: The steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: The table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood, steel . Chair: . Dimensions: 39 x 45 x 79 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 39 x 28 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Dimensions: 55 x 54 x 71 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bistro table . 2 x Bistro chair

