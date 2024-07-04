5 Piece Garden Lounge Set Honey Brown Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden lounge set, standing out with the slatted design, will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame makes the lounge set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest adds extra seating comfort for the outdoor sofa. Modular design: The sofa set is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments in the webshop to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:The cushions are not included in the delivery. To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Slat material: Plywood . Middle sofa dimensions: 120 x 95 x 69 cm (L x W x H) . Garden footstool/coffee table dimensions: 120 x 84 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Middle sofa . 3 x Garden footstool/coffee table