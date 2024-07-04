Marketplace.
5 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminium White

5 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminium White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£867.99

£867.99/each

5 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminium White
This bistro set, made of cast aluminium, provides a comfortable seating experience for you and your guests. The outdoor chairs and table, made of cast aluminium, are both sturdy and durable. The rust-resistant and weather-resistant material makes the furniture set ideal for outdoor use. The beautiful patterns make the bistro set an elegant addition to your outdoor space. Additionally, the coffee table has an umbrella hole that can perfectly accommodate your umbrella to protect you from sun or rain. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions of chair: 63 x 69 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions of table: 78 x 72 cm (Diameter x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Garden chair . 1 x Table

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here