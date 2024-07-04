3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

This garden dining set is ideal to have meal or enjoy an afternoon tea with your friends! Featuring steel frame, the garden table and chairs are very sturdy and durable. The tabletop is made of thick tempered glass, making it easy to clean. The plastic rattan seats add to seating comfort. Additionally, the armchairs are stackable to save space when not in use. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 60 x 70 cm (Dia. x H) . Tempered glass thickness: 5 mm . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Plastic rattan, steel . Dimensions: 62 x 55 x 74 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum loading capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair