5 Piece Garden Bar Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Black

This stylish garden bar set provides you with a leisurely and comfortable time with your family and friends. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame covered with PE rattan, this counter table ensures years of outdoor use. Additionally, the solid acacia wood tabletop and base add extra sturdiness and stableness. The stools have a strong construction of steel frame and are made of weather-resistant PE rattan, ensuring stability and are easy to move. The cushion and footrest also add additional seating comfort for the chair. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop thickness: 2 cm . Stool: . Colour: Black . Cushion colour: Cream . Material: Poly rattan, powder coated steel, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 40 x 44 x 108 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 76 cm . Seat cushion dimensions: 40 x 37 x 4 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Stool . 4 x Seat cushion