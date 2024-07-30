3 Piece Bistro Set Steel Black

This sophisticated garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden, patio, or dining room. The comfortable chairs are constructed from high-quality powder-coated steel. Thanks to the strong textilene fabric, our chairs are weather-resistant and easy to clean. The chairs are stackable to save space. The table has a 5 mm thick tabletop made of tempered ripple glass, on which you can place drinks, snacks or decorative items. It also has a sturdy powder-coated steel frame that is durable and easy to maintain. Assembly is easy. Delivery includes 1 table and 2 textilene chairs. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Table colour: Grey . Chair colour: Black and grey . Table material: Powder-coated steel frame + tempered glass tabletop . Chair material: Powder-coated steel frame + textilene seat and backrest . Table dimensions: 50 x 71 cm (Diameter x H) . Chair dimensions: 51 x 66 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 45 cm . Seat height from the ground: 40 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 59 cm . 5 mm thick ripple glass tabletop . Stackable chairs . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes 1 table and 2 chairs . Fabric: Polyester: 30%, PVC: 70%