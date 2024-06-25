7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Weather-resistant material: Made of weather-resistant and water-resistant PE rattan, this garden dining set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frames make the outdoor dining set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dining table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Comfortable design: The ergonomically-designed shape of these outdoor chairs provides the ultimate seating comfort. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 160 x 80 x 74 cm(L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE (polyethylene) rattan, powder-coated steel . Chair dimensions: 54 x 59 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 45 cm . Seat depth: 40 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair