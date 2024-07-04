5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Fir

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Practical table: The garden table is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Attractive design: The outdoor dining set features a wagon wheel design that offers an eye-catching display from every angle. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden table: . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 115 x 55 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Garden chair: . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions (each): 40 x 36.5 x 38.5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Practical table: The garden table is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Attractive design: The outdoor dining set features a wagon wheel design that offers an eye-catching display from every angle. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden table: . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 115 x 55 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Garden chair: . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions (each): 40 x 36.5 x 38.5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.