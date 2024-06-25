7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! This garden dinner set is made of powder-coated steel frame, which makes it sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. The smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing meals, drinks and other decorative items. The patio chairs are made of PE rattan, making them lightweight and water-resistant. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE (polyethylene) rattan, powder-coated steel . Chair dimensions: 54 x 59 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 45 cm . Seat depth: 40 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair