5 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Beige Poly Rattan

This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Glass tabletop: The outdoor table's top is made from strong and durable tempered glass, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 160 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Beige . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 58.5 x 67 x 86 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 51 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Light grey . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: Cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 49 x 51 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 50 x 50 x 11 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair . 4 x Back cushion . 4 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover