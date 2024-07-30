5 Piece Garden Dining Set Blue and White Fabric and Solid Wood

This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or on the patio. Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Practical design: The outdoor chair eliminates the armrest design and only comes with a backrest, allowing you to have more freedom of movement while still enjoying a comfortable experience. Sturdy tabletop: The outdoor table offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, fruit baskets, and your favourite decorations. Foldable design: The outdoor dining table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Parasol hole diameter: 5 cm . Foldable . Garden chair: . Colour: Blue and white . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 41 x 52.5 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 38 x 32.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair