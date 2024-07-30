13 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan

This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Glass tabletop: The outdoor table's top is made from strong and durable tempered glass, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Compact storage: These chairs have a flap backrest that can be folded down, making it easy to store them under the table. When folded, they neatly fit under the table, forming a space-saving cube shape. Additionally, the stools can also be stored under the chairs, further maximising space efficiency. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 220 x 107 x 72 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 50.5 x 51 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 47 x 38 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 65 cm . Stool: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 8 x Garden chair . 4 x Garden stool