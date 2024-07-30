7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Polypropylene and Solid Wood

This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or on the patio. Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Reclining function: The garden seat is specially designed with a reclining function so that you can adjust the backrest as per your comfort. Sturdy tabletop: The outdoor table offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, fruit baskets, and your favourite decorations. Practical function: The outdoor dining chairs can be folded away to save space when not in use, while the garden table can be extended when extra space is required. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: (150-200) x 100 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Extendable . Garden chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, polypropylene . Dimensions: 57 x 70 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 40 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 47 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 62/67 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 6 x Garden chair