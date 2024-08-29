7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Teak Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This solid teak wood garden dining set adds a touch of elegance and refinement to your outdoor area. This piece of the teak furniture set, constructed from extremely durable teak hardwood, is seasoned, kiln-dried and fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of garden furniture. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hardwood with waterbase finish . Table dimensions: 150 x 90 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Tabletop thickness: 2.2 cm . Chair dimensions: 61 x 58 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 46 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

This solid teak wood garden dining set adds a touch of elegance and refinement to your outdoor area. This piece of the teak furniture set, constructed from extremely durable teak hardwood, is seasoned, kiln-dried and fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of garden furniture. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hardwood with waterbase finish . Table dimensions: 150 x 90 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Tabletop thickness: 2.2 cm . Chair dimensions: 61 x 58 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 46 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.