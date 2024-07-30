Marketplace.
9 Piece Garden Dining Set Anthracite Steel

This trendy garden dining set, featuring an elegant and contemporary design, is a perfect choice for relaxing in your garden. Sturdy material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating and e-coating on steel create a protective layer against wear and corrosion. Stable frame: The powder-coated and e-coated steel frame ensures the dining set's sturdiness and stability. Stackable function: The dining chairs are stackable to save space when not in use. Practical table: The sturdy tabletop of the dining table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Slatted design: The garden dining table with a slatted design looks simple and timeless and is suitable for balconies, porches, gardens, patios, etc. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel (treated with e-coating and powder coating) . Table: . Dimensions: 165 x 80 x 71 cm (L x W x H) . Garden chair: . Dimensions: 42 x 64 x 84 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 42 x 38 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 8 x Garden chair

