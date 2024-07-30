3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Grey Poly Rattan

This 3 piece folding bistro set made of poly rattan is an excellent choice for dining or relaxing in your garden, balcony or patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It's more economical than other materials, while offering great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: The table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Chair: . Dimensions: 40 x 45 x 79 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 40 x 28 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 47 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Dimensions: 55 x 54 x 71 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bistro table . 2 x Bistro chair