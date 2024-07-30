3 Piece Garden Bar Set Black Solid Wood Acacia and Poly Rattan

This garden bar set with an elegant and contemporary design will be a great choice for dining or relaxing in the garden. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Made of lightweight PE rattan, these bar stools are sturdy and easy to move. Sturdy tabletop: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Made of solid acacia wood, this bar table is sturdy and stable. You can place your snacks, drinks and any of your favourite decorations. Comfortable seating experience: The thickly padded seat cushions and the built-in footrests add additional seating comfort for the stool. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Bar table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 105 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stool: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 40 x 44 x 108 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground (without cushion): 76 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 40 x 37 x 4 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 2 x Bar stool . 2 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover