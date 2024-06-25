5 Piece Garden Dining Set PVC Rattan Black and Brown

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This garden dining set is an excellent choice for your garden, patio or terrace. The garden chair is made of PVC rattan and powder-coated steel frame, making it durable and stable. The table features an aluminium frame and a WPC tabletop. It is easy to clean and suitable for outdoor use. Thanks to the lightweight construction, this outdoor furniture set is easy to move. Additionally, the backrest also adds extra seating comfort for the chair. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black and brown . Material: WPC, aluminium . Dimensions: 79 x 79 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PVC rattan, steel . Dimensions: 54 x 59 x 91 cm (L x W x H) . Seat size: 45 x 40 cm (W x H) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair

