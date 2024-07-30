6 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Brown

This rattan garden sofa set is a perfect combination of style and functionality and will become the focal point of terrace, garden or patio. The rattan lounge set is designed to be used outdoors year-round. Thanks to the weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the lounge set is easy to clean and hardwearing and is suitable for daily use. The seat features a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame and rust-resistant chrome feet. The thick removable seat and back cushions with vertical fibre cotton filling offer ultimate seating comfort. The easy-to-clean polyester covers with concealed zips can be removed and washed. The lightweight, modular rattan lounge is very flexible and can be easily moved around to suit any setting! Delivery includes 1 corner seat, 2 seats with backrest, 2 stools, 1 fan shape stool, 6 seat cushions, and 4 back cushions. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Rattan colour: Brown . Cushion colour: Cream white . Cushion thickness: 6 cm . Cushion cover material: 100% polyester . Frame material: Powder-coated steel frame + chrome feet . Corner & centre seat dimensions: 695 x 695 x 525 mm (L x W x H) . Stool dimensions: 695 x 695 x 260 mm (L x W x H) . Fan shape stool dimensions: 695 x 695 x 260 mm (L x W x H) . Easy to assemble