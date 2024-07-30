5 Piece Garden Dining Set Anthracite Metal Mesh

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Featuring an elegant design, it will become the focal point of your garden and patio! Sturdy frame: The metal frame makes this garden furniture set sturdy and durable, providing a lifelong service. Mesh design: This dining set, with the mesh design, can effectively avoid water accumulation, adding a stylish appearance to your outdoor living space. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the garden dining table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Easy movement: These garden dining chairs are foldable to save space when not in use. You can easily carry them with you anywhere on your outdoor trips. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Garden chair: . Material: Expanded metal mesh with e-coating finish . Dimensions: 54 x 40 x 86 cm (L x W x H) . Garden table: . Material: Metal with e-coating and powder coating finish . Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 72 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Garden chair . 1 x Garden table