3 Piece Bistro Set Beige Fabric and Solid Wood

Enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this bistro set! Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Practical design: The practical and flat wooden handrail allows you to rest your hands on it while enjoying your outdoor time. Sturdy tabletop: The outdoor table offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, fruit baskets, and your favourite decorations. Foldable design: The outdoor dining table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 70 x 75 cm (Diameter x H) . Foldable . Garden chair: . Colour: Beige . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 54 x 58 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 40 x 38 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 2 x Garden chair