7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Acacia Wood

This garden dining set provides a perfect place for you to relax and enjoy the sunshine in your garden or patio. Made of solid acacia wood, the dining set is durable and stable. With the poly rattan backrest and seating area, these outdoor chairs provide seating comfort and are also easy to clean. Thanks to the attractive lattice pattern, the patio chairs are an eye-catcher in any living space. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 73,5 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood, poly rattan . Dimensions: 56 x 62 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair