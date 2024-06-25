5 Piece Garden Bar Set with Cushions Brown Poly Rattan

This trendy garden bar set, combining both style and function, is surely meant to be the centrepiece of your garden, patio, and any other living space. Weather-resistant material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frames make the bar table set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Comfortable seating: The bar stool is designed with footrest, backrest and armrests to offer you a comfortable seating experience. The soft seat and back cushions also add extra comfort. Tempered glass tabletop: The tabletop of the bar table is made of tempered glass, making it easy to clean. Additionally, it offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, and your favourite decorations. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Bar stool: . Colour: Brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions (each): 50 x 48 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Seat height from the ground: 76 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Bar table: . Colour: Brown . Tabletop colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 110 x 70 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Glass thickness: 4 mm . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Seat cushion dimensions: 45 x 44 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 45 x 30 x 14 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 4 x Bar stool . 4 x Seat cushion . 4 x Back cushion