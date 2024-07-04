5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Douglas

This wooden dining set with a simple design makes a great choice for dining or relaxing in your outdoor space! Solid douglas wood: This dining set is made of solid douglas wood. Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Sturdy top: The dining table of the outdoor dining set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Practical design: These wooden garden stools have no backrest, so you can sit comfortably on either side of the stools and store them under the countertop when not in use. Wide applications: With its minimalist design, the patio dining set can be integrated into any corner of the garden, patio, balcony, backyard, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Garden table dimensions: 82.5 x 82.5 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Garden stool dimensions (each): 40 x 36 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden stool