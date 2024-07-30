3 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Brown

This rattan lounge set combines style and functionality. It will be the focal point of your garden or patio. The rattan lounge set is hard-wearing enough to be used outdoors year round. Thanks to the weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the lounge set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The seat features a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame, which is highly durable. It is also light weight, making it easy to move around. The stool can be moved around freely. The thick, removable seat and back cushions with vertical fiber cotton filling ensure ultimate seating comfort. The easy-to-clean polyester covers with concealed zippers can be removed and washed. The modular rattan lounge is very flexible and can be easily moved around to suit any setting! Delivery includes 1 three-seat sofa, 1 stool, 1 coffee table, 3 seat cushions and 3 back cushions. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Rattan colour: Brown . Cushion colour: Cream white . Cushion cover material: 100% polyester . Material: Powder-coated steel frame . Three-seat sofa size: 180 x 58 x 58 cm (W x D x H) . Stool size: 58 x 55.5 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Coffee table size: 70 x 45 x 32 cm (L x W x H) . Sofa seat cushion thickness: 5 cm . Sofa back cushion thickness: 8 cm . Stool seat cushion thickness: 4.5 cm . Easy to assemble