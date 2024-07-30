Marketplace.
7 Piece Garden Sofa Set White Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden lounge set with slatted design will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Sturdy and durable material: Solid pinewood is known for its strength and durability. Its straight grains and distinctive knots contribute to its rustic charm. Well-ventilated and pooling prevention: The slatted design promotes optimal airflow and effectively prevents water pooling, ensuring a dry and comfortable seat. Versatile usage: The garden footstool can not only be used to sit or relax your feet, but it can also be used as a coffee table to hold your drinks, food, and other decorations. Convenient table: The garden table provides you with a convenient place to reach your essentials with ease. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pine wood . Slat material: Plywood . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Corner seat: . Dimensions: 62/66 x 62 x 70.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 60 x 60 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 32 cm . Centre seat: . Dimensions: 62 x 62 x 70.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 60 x 60 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 32 cm . Arm sofa: . Dimensions: 69 x 62 x 70.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 60 x 60 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 32 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 52 cm . Footstool dimensions: 62 x 62 x 32 cm (W x D x H) . Table dimensions: 62 x 62 x 53.5 cm / 62 x 31.5 x 53.5 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Corner seat . 1 x Centre seat . 1 x Arm sofa . 2 x Table . 1 x Footstool

