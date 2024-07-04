5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

This wooden garden dining set, with an elegant and classic design, is a great choice for dining or relaxing in the garden. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Comfortable experience: Thanks to the ergonomically curved backrest, you can enjoy excellent seating comfort. Spacious tabletop: The wooden dining table provides you with a spacious tabletop. You can place your snacks, drinks, and any of your favourite decorations. Easy-to-clean surface: The water-based finish surface makes the patio dining set easy to clean with a damp cloth. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 85 x 85 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 48 x 51 x 94 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 44 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 46 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair