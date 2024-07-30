5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! This garden dinner table is made of powder-coated steel frame, which makes it sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. The smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing meals, drinks and other decorative items. The patio chairs are made of PE rattan, making them lightweight and water-resistant. Besides, the chairs' backrests are with 7 reclining settings, so you can always find the most comfortable seating position. The chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, aluminium with a powder-coated finish . Dimensions: 55 x 64 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Chair backrests recline in 7 positions . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Chair . 1 x Table