13 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Acacia Wood

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! This outdoor dining set is made of solid acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant and durable for years of use. The oil-finished surface is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the patio chairs and table can be folded into a compact size to save space when not in use. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snow fall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 280 x 90 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Diameter of parasol hole: 5 cm . Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood (sanded) with an oil finish . Dimensions: 48.5 x 57 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 44 cm . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 12 x Chair