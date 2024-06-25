11 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Black

Our stylish rattan garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden or patio! This rattan dining set, with an elegant design, will be a great choice for al fresco dining or relaxing in the garden. The powder-coated steel frames make the table, chairs and stools strong and sturdy, and thanks to their lightweight constructions, all items are easy to move. Thanks to the weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the dining set is easy to clean. The glass top is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. The thick, soft, foam-filled seat and back cushions are highly comfortable and made of water-repellent polyester. The removable and washable covers are equipped with zips. Delivery includes 1 table, 6 chairs, 4 stools, and 16 cushions. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Rattan colour: Black . Cushion colour: Cream white . Material: Steel frame + PE rattan + glass tabletop . Cushion material: Polyester cover with foam filling . Table dimensions: 167 x 109 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 52 x 56 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 40 cm . Seat width: 46.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67 cm . Stool dimensions: 41 x 41 x 35 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion thickness: 5 cm . Cushion cover is removable . Delivery includes: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair . 4 x Stool . 16 x Cushion