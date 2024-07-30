9 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! Solid acacia wood: The outdoor dining set is made of solid acacia wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring a backrest, the outdoor chair gives you the utmost comfort. Slatted design: The slatted design of the patio dining set prevents water accumulation, keeping the seat dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Sturdy tabletop: The outdoor table offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, fruit baskets, and your favourite decorations. Foldable design: The outdoor dining table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with light finish . Dimensions: 160 x 85 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Umbrella hole diameter: 50 mm . Garden chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with light finish . Dimensions: 54.5 x 61.5 x 86.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 45.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 8 x Garden chair