Marketplace.
5 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Light Grey Poly Rattan

5 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Light Grey Poly Rattan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£611.99

£611.99/each

5 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Light Grey Poly Rattan
This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Glass tabletop: The outdoor table's top is made from strong and durable tempered glass, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Light grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 58.5 x 67 x 86 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 51 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Anthracite . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: Cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 49 x 51 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 50 x 50 x 11 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair . 4 x Back cushion . 4 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here