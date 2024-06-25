7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

Elevate the comfort of your outdoor area with this wooden garden dining set! Durable material: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln-dried, and then finely sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Stable frame: The wooden frame of the dining set ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical table: Thanks to the sanded surface, the dining table is weather-resistant and easy to clean. There is a parasol hole in the tabletop so you can easily attach a parasol to create a shady spot. Comfortable chairs: The backrests of the garden chairs are adjustable in 6 positions so that you can always find the most comfortable positions. The chairs can also be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Finely sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Chair: . Dimensions: 60 x 74.5 x 104 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 50 x 48.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 41.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63.5 cm . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Table: . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Parasol hole diameter: 5 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair