9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Impregnated Wood Pine

This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Sturdy and durable material: Solid pinewood is known for its strength and durability. Its straight grains and distinctive knots contribute to its rustic charm. It has been impregnated with a preservative solution and undergone autoclave treatment, enhancing its resistance to decay and weathering. Well-ventilated and pooling prevention: The slatted design promotes optimal airflow and effectively prevents water pooling, ensuring a dry and comfortable seat. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Vacuum pressure impregnated pinewood . Load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Corner sofa: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Centre sofa: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 70 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Footstool dimensions: 70 x 70 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 3 x Corner sofa . 4 x Centre seat . 2 x Footstool