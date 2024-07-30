8 Piece Garden Lounge Set White Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This garden lounge set is an excellent choice for relaxing and enjoying the weather, taking a nap, or chatting with your family or friends. The outdoor lounge set is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. You can combine it with other modular segments to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Middle/Corner sofa dimensions (each): 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Table dimensions: 70 x 70 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Middle sofa . 5 x Corner sofa . 1 x Table

This garden lounge set is an excellent choice for relaxing and enjoying the weather, taking a nap, or chatting with your family or friends. The outdoor lounge set is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. You can combine it with other modular segments to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Middle/Corner sofa dimensions (each): 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Table dimensions: 70 x 70 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Middle sofa . 5 x Corner sofa . 1 x Table

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.