3 Piece Garden Lounge Set Solid Wood Spruce

Enjoy a cosy leisure time with your family in your outdoor space on this wooden garden lounge set! Solid spruce wood: Made of solid spruce wood, the lounge set is durable and stable. Rocking design: Relax by sitting comfortably on the garden rocking benches while enjoying a calming, gentle rocking motion. Comfortable seat experience: With curved form-fitting seats, armrests, and Adirondack-style backrests, the wooden rocking benches allow you to sit back comfortably after a long day. Sturdy tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the coffee table is ideal for placing dishes, drinks and snacks. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. It is recommended to treat the wood with an outdoor paint, in order to extend the lifetime of the product. Important information - Material: Solid spruce wood with burned look . Garden rocking bench: . Dimensions: 123 x 96 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . Seat width: 96 cm . Seat depth: 46 cm . Backrest height: 68 cm . Seat height from the ground: 39.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 69 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Coffee table: . Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 41 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop thickness: 2.5 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden rocking bench . 1 x Coffee table