Garden Corner Sofas 2 pcs White Solid Wood Pine

The garden corner sofa is an excellent choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap, or chat with your family or friends. The corner sofa is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. Additionally, the wooden corner sofa also features a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around to suit any setting. You can combine it with other modular segments available in the drop-down menu to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Deliverycontains: . 2 x Corner sofa