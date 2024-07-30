12 Piece Garden Lounge Set Black Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden lounge set is an ideal choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap or have a chat with your family or friends. With a timeless pallet design, the wooden sofa will add a touch of rustic charm to your patio, garden or living room. Made of solid pinewood, this patio lounge set is highly durable and weather resistant. This furniture set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the modular design also makes it possible to place the set in any arrangement as per your taste. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Corner/Middle sofa dimensions: 63,5 x 63,5 x 62,5 cm (L x W x H) . Table/Footstool dimensions: 63,5 x 63,5 x 28,5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Corner sofa . 6 x Middle sofa . 2 x Table/Footstool