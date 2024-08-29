3 Piece Bistro Set Black Poly Rattan and Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy a coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this comfortable bistro set! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: Featuring a supportive backrest and wooden armrests, the garden seat gives you the utmost comfort. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This garden table has an acacia wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black and brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Garden chair: . Dimensions: 63 x 79 x 76 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 54 x 40 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 33 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 59 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Coffee table: . Dimensions: 38 x 38 x 42 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair . 1 x Coffee table