3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Acacia Wood

3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden bistro set will make a great addition to your outdoor living space. Made of solid acacia wood, the set is weather-resistant and highly durable. The storage rack has been uniquely and functionally designed: you can use it as a table or keep it as a storage shelf according to your needs. The chairs can be folded and stored inside the table unit to save space when not in use. The bistro set is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 1 storage rack and 2 folding chairs. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Storage rack dimensions (unfolded): 50 x 82.5 x 116 cm (W x D x H) . Storage rack dimensions (folded): 50 x 20 x 116 cm (W x D x H) . Chair dimensions: 40 x 51 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . The storage rack can be extended to be used as a table . The chairs can be folded and stored inside the table unit . Delivery includes 1 storage rack and 2 folding chairs . Durable and weather-resistant material . Easy to assemble

