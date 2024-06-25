3 Piece Bistro Set Steel Greyish White

This vintage bistro set will add a classic touch to any dinner. Our steel balcony set will become the focal point of your garden, balcony or patio. The bistro set is made of powder-coated steel, which is weather-resistant and highly durable. The fancy hand-painted decorations and the rusted finish will make the dining set stand out in any garden or on any patio or balcony. The classic garden furniture set is very easy to clean with a damp cloth. The chairs can be easily folded to save space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 table and 2 folding chairs. Important information - Colour: Greyish white with hand-painted details . Material: Powder-coated steel . Table size: 60 x 72 cm (Diameter x H) . Chair size: 40 x 53 x 94 cm (W x D x H) . Weather-resistant and durable material . Foldable for easy storage . Easy to clean and assemble . Delivery includes: 1 x round table, 2 x folding chair . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg