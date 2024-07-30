3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Wood Acacia

This wooden folding bistro set, made of solid acacia wood, is an excellent choice for dining or relaxing in the garden. Durable material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Foldable design: The table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability for the bistro set. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 40 x 53 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 36 x 33 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 73 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Folding table . 2 x Folding chair