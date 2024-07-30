Marketplace.
3 Piece Folding Bistro Set Solid Wood Acacia

This folding bistro set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or patio. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Foldable function: The garden bistro set can be folded away to save space when not in use. Ventilated: This outdoor bistro set with a slat design can allow water flow, which is not easy to rot and has a long service life. Stable top: The stable top of the bistro table is ideal for placing your drink or any other necessity you need close at hand. Easy-to-clean surface: The oil-finished surface makes this garden furniture set easy to clean with a damp cloth. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Folding bistro table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Folding bistro chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with oil finish . Dimensions (when unfolded): 48.5 x 57 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (when folded): 48.5 x 15 x 109 cm (L x W x H) . Seat width: 44 cm . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Folding bistro table . 2 x Folding bistro chair

