11 Piece Garden Sofa Set with Cushions Grey Poly Rattan

This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This garden table has an acacia wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor sofa, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Plastic adjustable feet . Assembly required: Yes . Arm sofa: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 65.5 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 55 cm . Armrest width: 10 cm . Corner seat: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 62 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Centre seat: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Table: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Stool: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Storage shelf: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions (L): 112 x 27 x 55 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (S): 58 x 27 x 55 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion: . Colour: Dark grey . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 55 x 55 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 55 x 45 x 13 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 2 x Arm sofa . 1 x Corner seat . 4 x Centre seat . 1 x Garden stool . 2 x Storage shelf . 8 x Back cushion . 8 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover