5 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Brown

This garden dining set, with an elegant and contemporary design, will be a great choice for dining or relaxing in the garden. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. High-quality chairs: Sturdy steel frame wrapped with weather-resistant hand-woven PE rattan, these garden armchairs are suitable for outdoor use. Comfortable design: Designed with curved backrest and armrest, these rattan chairs provide maximum comfort. Extra comfort: The included seat cushions offer added support while seating. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Poly rattan colour: Brown . Cushion colour: Cream white . Material: Solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish, PE rattan, powder-coated steel, fabric (100% polyester) . Table dimensions: 85 x 85 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 53 x 58 x 84 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 39/44,5 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 62/65 cm . Seat cushion thickness: 4 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden dining chair . 4 x Seat cushion