3 Piece Garden Bar Set Black Poly Rattan& Solid Wood Acacia

This trendy garden bar set, combining both style and function, is surely meant to be the centrepiece of your garden, patio, and any other living space. Weather-resistant material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Comfortable seating: The bar stool is designed with a built-in footrest to offer you a comfortable seating experience. The wooden seat also gives the stool a natural and pleasant look while ensuring stability. Tempered glass tabletop: The tabletop is made of tempered glass, making it easy to clean. Additionally, it is also ideal for holding your drinks, snacks, and your favourite decorations. Sturdy and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frames make the pub set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Wide applications: The bar table and stools, with its remarkable design, create a pleasant overall appearance that integrates effortlessly into any environment. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Bar stool: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with a natural finish . Dimensions (each): 40 x 44 x 86 cm (L x W x H) . Seat size: 40 x 42 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 78 cm . Maximum load capacity(per seat): 110 kg . Bar table: . Colour: Black . Glass colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Glass thickness: 4 mm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 2 x Bar stool