7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Solid Acacia Wood

This stylish and contemporary wooden dining set consists of 1 oval extension table and 6 folding chairs and will be a great choice for al fresco dining in the garden or patio. Our wooden garden furniture set will be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio. The extendable dining table is made of high-quality acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant and durable. The dark oil finished surface is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. The chairs can be adjusted in 5 positions and have a smooth, soft-to-the-touch, weather-resistant texilene top, so you can always find the most comfortable seating position. The table and the chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 oval extendable table and 6 folding chairs. Important information - Material: Dark oil finished acacia wood and textilene . Table size: (150-200) x 85 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Chair size: 57.5 x 72 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes: . 1 x Oval extendable table . 6 x Folding chair with 5 positions . Easy to assemble . Fabric: Polyester: 30%, PVC: 70%